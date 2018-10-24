ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- It’s that time of the year again when we are ready to compile a list of names to use for winter storms this upcoming season.
The tradition of naming winter storms began on Channel began in 1971 and we continue that tradition today.
This winter, we are trying something new.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Channel 3 will be working our way backwards through the alphabet, beginning with the letter “Z.”
The Early Warning Weather Team came up with two names for each letter from “Z” to “Q.”
Now, we are asking our viewers to pick the winner for each letter by casting your vote! That will give us 10 names to start with and we are alternating gender.
Winter Storm: Zelda or Zoe?
At Channel 3, we name winter storms if we expect at least 6 inches of snow for much of the state, and/or 0.5 inches of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
“Naming winter storms is fun, but it also means we are forecasting a storm that could greatly impact your family’s safety and daily routine. It gives us a way to convey a greater sense of urgency when winter takes a nasty turn,” DePrest said.
The names viewers will choose between:
Zelda and Zoe
Yoshi and York
Xena and Xabrina
Wayne and Warren
Vivian and Violet
Ulysses and Upton
Tina and Trish
Sean and Sebastian
Rhoda and Reese
Quinton and Quincy
