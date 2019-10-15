ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A former tobacco farm in Enfield harvested its first hemp crop on Tuesday.
Hemp is used to make CBD products.
CBD in hemp is believed to have medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects or THC found in marijuana.
The farmers said the crops harvested on Tuesday were planted in July. They added that there has been a learning curve.
"In some ways yes, cutting down it is just about the same. But drying it and curing it we thought would be the same but turned out to be completely different,” said Dana Groszyk.
"For harvesting, this is getting hand cut in the field, it gets loaded in the back of a box truck and shipped here in 90 minutes. We really don't want this to stay in a big pile in the back of a truck for a long time because this will start to ferment and heat up and degrade the oil,” said Owen Garmoc.
Hemp farming was approved in Connecticut earlier this year.
More than 60 licenses have been granted to grow hemp on more than 230 acres.
