HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Depression Henri is expected to loop back toward Connecticut from the Hudson Valley on Monday.
Meteorologists Scot Haney and Melissa Cole said the storm would bring back tropical downpours.
"Tropical Depression Henri is just to the west of Connecticut [Monday] morning, and will continue to impact our weather [Monday], despite considerable weakening," Cole said. "It is making a loop over the Lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across southern New England and pushing offshore [Monday night]."
A flood watch remains in effect through Monday night. There will also be some flash flood concerns.
Cole said it won't rain all day in every town, but those that do get it will also deal with heavy tropical downpours.
"A lot of water coming down quickly, on top of very saturated grounds, may cause localized flash flooding," Cole said. "A half an inch, up to 2 inches of additional rain may fall [Monday], with isolated higher amounts in some heavier rain bands."
The risk of severe weather is low; however, Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler will be watched. See it below or check Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"There is a slight risk of an isolated tornado, as Henri rotates through," Cole said.
Temperatures on Monday should range from 75 to 80 degrees.
The fourth heat wave of the season will follow Henri.
"Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Cole said.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
The humidity will also be a factor those three days.
The skies should be partly sunny each day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
