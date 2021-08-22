HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday morning as it continued its approach to southern New England.
The outer bands of the once category 1 storm began depositing rain throughout the state just before sunrise.
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here or with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
"Maximum sustained wind has dropped to 65mph, which means the tropical system is now at tropical storm status," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "It will likely stay at this intensity as it approaches southern New England, and Henri should make a landfall just east of the CT/RI border early [Sunday] afternoon."
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire state.
"A hurricane warning was dropped," Dixon said.
A storm surge warning is in effect for the coastline and a flood watch is in place statewide.
"Conditions will deteriorate with the worst from the tropical system coming late morning into the early evening hours," Dixon said.
Gusts of 30+ mph were reported across the state.
State officials and other organizations urged people to prepare ahead of time. For more information on how to do that, head here.
"After making landfall, the storm should eventually take a path across our state from southeast to northwest," Dixon said. "As it progresses through CT, the intensity of the wind and coverage of torrential rain will increase."
To the right or east of the storm track, Dixon said to expect the strongest wind. Gusts could approach 75 mph across southeastern/eastern CT Sunday afternoon after landfall.
The wind should back off to 60 mph by the evening hours.
"Also, as with most tropical systems, upon making landfall there will be a chance of an isolated tornado," Dixon said.
The heaviest rain is expected to the left or west of the track.
Three to 6 inches of rain may fall, with some spots potentially seeing between 8 and 10 inches.
"The late afternoon will be the most likely time to lose power," Dixon said. "You should anticipate losing it at some point, anywhere in Connecticut."
The high tide cycles are at roughly noon and midnight. Both times are expected feature a significant coastal wind.
"The midnight cycle could be worse, with a 3-5 foot storm surge," Dixon warned. "The one saving grace is with the earlier arrival/landfall, the wind by [Sunday night] will be out of the southwest."
Henri will be slow to exit the region.
Though considerably downgraded by Monday, many forecast models show it making a loop over the lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across southern New England.
"Provided this, there will be some ongoing flash floods and coastal flooding concerns," Dixon said. "Parts of the state could see another soaking of rain, on top of what falls [Sunday]. So additional flash flooding could occur."
Widespread light rain and isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Monday.
Temperatures should be in the upper 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(4) comments
Boy you'd think CT was right in the middle of the cone of death with all the red on the homepage. Except its going much more east and losing strength. That doesn't sell fear to the sheeple so....carry on MSM! Evac! Shelter! Be Afraid!
All the local news channels are predicting the apocalypse. It helps scare people and gets ratings. The Weather Channel is saying max winds of 35 mph and 1-3" of rain in my town
So - what Meteorological Accreditation is it you've attained? Asking for a friend.
Will "Henri" need to be vaccinated before entering Connecticut?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.