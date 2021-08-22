HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced that the state was approved for a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the declaration was in advance of Tropical Storm Henri.
He held a storm update at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Lamont said President Joe Biden's approval means the federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will provide help with the storm.
“This storm is going to have a major impact on Connecticut, and I appreciate President Biden and FEMA for the measures they are taking to support our state in advance of the storm making landfall,” Lamont said.
Lamont said officials from FEMA were already embedded at the Connecticut State Emergency Operations Center, and they will stay there throughout the duration of the storm.
Located inside of the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford, the governor said the state Emergency Operations Center became fully activated as of Sunday morning and was staffed by officials from the relevant state agencies, as well as representatives of the major utility companies. It is also where he will be monitoring the storm’s progress and managing any issues that may arise.
Lamont said he spoke with Biden on the phone Saturday afternoon to discuss the pre-landfall emergency declaration request. He was in contact over the last couple of days with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and FEMA acting regional administrator for New England Paul Ford.
