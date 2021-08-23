HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's left of Tropical Depression Henri is moving out.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said as the storm moves from west to east, some scattered showers could linger into the evening.
Any precipitation should clear out by midnight or shortly thereafter.
There was a chance on Monday for localized poor drainage and flash flooding, as an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain was expected.
The flood watch for northern Connecticut expired Monday night.
A flood warning remains in effect for part of Fairfield County, and part of Hartford County.
The risk of severe weather is low; however, Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler will be watched. See it below or check Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Lewis said the sky will become partly cloudy to clear overnight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to near 70 by dawn.
On Sunday, Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02 inches and another report of 6.5 inches.
The peak wind gust reported in the state yesterday was 53 mph in Groton.
Now, after Henri's exit, the fourth heat wave of the season is expected follow.
Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
The humidity will also be a factor those three days.
The heat index for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to rise into the 90s.
The skies should be partly sunny each day.
"A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up Thursday afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches the region from the west," Lewis said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.