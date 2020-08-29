NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain have reopened Henry Street following an ongoing investigation early this morning.
A man was seen being taken out of a brick building in handcuffs and placed into the back of an ambulance.
We have reached out to New Britain Police, but have declined to comment further.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
