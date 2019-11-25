The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of the best gift cards for 2019.
Here are the top 10 gift cards for 2019, according to WalletHub.com.
10 Chick-Fil-A.
Average buyer discount: 8.70%.
Average resale value: $73.48.
9 Costco.
Average buyer discount: N/A.
Average resale value: $84.60.
8 Starbucks.
Average buyer discount: 6.57%.
Average resale value: $59.71.
7 iTunes.
Average buyer discount: 6.33%.
Average resale value: N/A.
6 Ikea.
Average buyer discount: 10.85%
Average resale value: $76.95.
5 Home Depot.
Average buyer discount: 2.30%.
Average resale value: $82.91.
4 eBay.
Average buyer discount: 0.25%.
Average resale value: $82.00.
3 Sephora.
Average buyer discount: 2.63%.
Average resale value: $77.82.
2 Walmart.
Average buyer discount: 1.07%.
Average resale value: $84.09.
1 Target.
Average buyer discount: 5.76%.
Average resale value: $77.12.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 most popular options across five major categories, including popularity, discounts, how much they can be sold for, how much people like the retailer, and shipping fees.
Check out the complete list, which includes information about gift cards from Disney, Google, Macy's and Dunkin' Donuts, here.
