(WFSB) - Nothing makes holiday shopping simpler than the time-honored tradition of handing over a gift card.

This month, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Best Gift Cards.

Topping the list were Target, Walmart and Sephora gift cards.

Target had an average buyer discount of 5.76 percent, a gift card resale value of $77.12 and a retailer rating of 3.09 out of 5.

Walmart's average discount was 1.07 percent with a card resale value of $84.09 and a retailer rating of 2.13.

Sephora's discount averaged 2.63 percent, its resale value was $77.82 and its retailer rating was 3.41.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 most popular options across five major categories, including popularity, discounts, how much they can be sold for, how much people like the retailer, and shipping fees.

Check out the complete list, which includes information about gift cards from Disney, Google, Macy's and Dunkin' Donuts, here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

