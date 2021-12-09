(WFSB) – Though there are still few weeks left before Christmas, time is running out for those who’ve yet to ship their presents to loved ones.
There are some key dates to make sure gifts arrive on time for the big day.
People have until next Wednesday, Dec. 15, to send items by "retail ground service" through the Post Office.
The cutoff for first class mail is Dec. 17.
Priority mail is the next day, Dec. 18.
Thursday, Dec. 9, is the last chance to send items with FedEx's ground economy service.
People have until next Wednesday, Dec. 15, for regular FedEx ground.
UPS said it suspended its service guarantee for all shipments; however, it recommended shipping as late as Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.