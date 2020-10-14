Did your pup's name make the list?

According to Travel + Leisure these are the 100 most popular dog names of 2020 based on BarkBox subscribers. 

Most Popular Dog Names of 2020

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Cooper
  6. Max
  7. Bailey
  8. Daisy
  9. Sadie
  10. Lola
  11. Buddy
  12. Molly
  13. Stella
  14. Tucker
  15. Bear
  16. Zoey
  17. Duke
  18. Harley
  19. Maggie
  20. Jax
  21. Bentley
  22. Milo
  23. Oliver
  24. Riley
  25. Rocky
  26. Penny
  27. Sophie
  28. Chloe
  29. Jack
  30. Lily
  31. Nala
  32. Piper
  33. Zeus
  34. Ellie
  35. Winston
  36. Toby
  37. Loki
  38. Murphy
  39. Roxy
  40. Coco
  41. Rosie
  42. Teddy
  43. Ruby
  44. Gracie
  45. Leo
  46. Finn
  47. Scout
  48. Dexter
  49. Ollie
  50. Koda
  51. Diesel
  52. Moose
  53. Mia
  54. Marley
  55. Gus
  56. Hank
  57. Willow
  58. Louie
  59. Thor
  60. Pepper
  61. Blue
  62. Jake
  63. Gunner
  64. Abby
  65. Apollo
  66. Bandit
  67. Kona
  68. Lilly
  69. Shadow
  70. Millie
  71. Nova
  72. Beau
  73. Buster
  74. Dixie
  75. Jackson
  76. Zoe
  77. Oakley
  78. Henry
  79. Ace
  80. Maverick
  81. Izzy
  82. Bruno
  83. Baxter
  84. Tank
  85. Layla
  86. Athena
  87. Ginger
  88. Olive
  89. Winnie
  90. Lexi
  91. Remi
  92. Jasper
  93. Hazel
  94. Gizmo
  95. Frankie
  96. Oscar
  97. Lucky
  98. Dakota
  99. Belle
  100. Brody

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.