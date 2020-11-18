(WFSB) - Black Friday sales started early this year with most shoppers shopping online rather than in stores.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2020's Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.
WalletHub said it surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the largest U.S. retailers' Black Friday advertisements. The goal was to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories, such as appliances, jewelry and toys.
The best Black Friday retailers were:
WalletHub said key stats included JCPenney having the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent. Ace Hardware had the lowest at 8.63 percent.
The overall average discount for Black Friday was 32 percent. WalletHub suggested that shoppers aim for that discount amount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.
WalletHub's "computers and phones" category had one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 15.85 percent of all offers, where "books, movies and music" had the smallest at 2.74 percent.
Check out the full report on WalletHub's website here.
