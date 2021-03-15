(WFSB) - A website that compares communities and schools ranked the best places to live in Connecticut.
Niche put West Hartford at the top of its list, which it released on Monday.
Researchers for the site said they looked at several key factors when coming up with the rankings, including quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
Statistics for affordable housing, levels of education, costs of living, and school grades made up most of the data.
Here is the complete top 10:
- West Hartford
- Weatogue
- Avon
- Simsbury
- Westport
- Southport
- Old Greenwich
- Ridgefield
- Farmington
- Glastonbury
Check out the complete list on Niche's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.