(WFSB) -- Will you be doing some holiday shopping on Thanksgiving or Black Friday?
Here's a look at when you can go to your favorite stores to get all the deals.
Kohls: 5pm Thanksgiving night (Open all night)
Target: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-1am
- Black Friday 7am
Walmart: Thanksgiving Day 6pm
- Black Friday Hours vary by location
Best Buy: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-1am Friday
- Black Friday 8am-10pm
Big Lots: Thanksgiving Day 7am – midnight
- Black Friday 6am
Costco: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday 9am-8:30pm
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday: 7am-9pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am
- Black Friday 5am-2am
Designer Shoe Warehouse: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-10pm
- Black Friday 7am-9pm
Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday 6am
JCPenny: Thanksgiving Day 2pm through 10pm on Black Friday
Kmart: Thanksgiving Day 6am-midnight
- Black Friday 6am-1pm
Macy’s: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-2am
- Black Friday 6am-1pm
Nordstrom: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday 8am-10pm
Old Navy: Thanksgiving Day 3pm through Black Friday at 10pm
Sears: Thanksgiving Day 6pm
- Black Friday 5am-2pm
Ulta: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Victoria’s Secret: Thanksgiving Day 6pm
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Westfarms Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am
- Black Friday 7am-10pm
The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday 8am-9pm
Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Danbury Fair Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-12am
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Westfield Trumball Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Westbrook Outlet Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day
- Black Friday 6am-9pm
Westfield Meriden Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight
- Black Friday 6am-10pm
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day
•A.C. Moore
•Abt Electronics
•Academy Sports + Outdoors
•Ace Hardware
•Acme Tools
•Allen Edmonds
•American Girl
•At Home
•AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
•Barnes & Noble
•Big 5 Sporting Goods
•Blain’s Farm & Fleet
•Bob’s Discount Furniture
•Burlington
•Christopher & Banks
•Cost Plus World Market
•Craft Warehouse
•Crate and Barrel
•Dillard’s
•Dressbarn (majority of stores)
•El Dorado Furniture
•Fleet Farm
•Gander Outdoors
•Gardner-White Furniture
•Guitar Center
•H&M
•Half Price Books
•Harbor Freight Tools
•Hobby Lobby
•HomeGoods
•Homesense
•IKEA
•JOANN Stores
•Lamps Plus
•Lowe’s
•Mall of America
•Marshalls
•Mattress Firm
•Menards
•Micro Center
•Music & Arts
•Navy Exchange
•Nebraska Furniture Mart
•Nordstrom
•Nordstrom Rack
•Northern Tool
•Office Depot & OfficeMax
•Outdoor Research
•P.C. Richard & Son
•Patagonia
•Pep Boys
•Petco
•PetSmart
•Pier 1 Imports
•Publix
•Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
•REI
•Sam’s Club
•Sierra Trading Post
•Sportsman’s Warehouse
•Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
•Staples
•Stein Mart
•Sur La Table
•The Container Store
•The Original Mattress Factory
•The Paper Store
•TJ Maxx
•Tractor Supply Co.
•Trader Joe’s
•Trollbeads
•Von Maur
•West Marine
