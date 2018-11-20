black friday shopping

(WFSB) -- Will you be doing some holiday shopping on Thanksgiving or Black Friday?

Here's a look at when you can go to your favorite stores to get all the deals.

Kohls: 5pm Thanksgiving night (Open all night)

Target: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-1am

  • Black Friday 7am

Walmart: Thanksgiving Day 6pm

  • Black Friday Hours vary by location

Best Buy: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-1am Friday

  • Black Friday 8am-10pm

Big Lots: Thanksgiving Day 7am – midnight

  • Black Friday 6am

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday 9am-8:30pm

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday: 7am-9pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am

  • Black Friday 5am-2am

Designer Shoe Warehouse: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-10pm

  • Black Friday 7am-9pm

Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday 6am

JCPenny: Thanksgiving Day 2pm through 10pm on Black Friday

Kmart: Thanksgiving Day 6am-midnight

  • Black Friday 6am-1pm

Macy’s: Thanksgiving Day 5pm-2am

  • Black Friday 6am-1pm

Nordstrom: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday 8am-10pm

Old Navy: Thanksgiving Day 3pm through Black Friday at 10pm

Sears: Thanksgiving Day 6pm

  • Black Friday 5am-2pm

Ulta: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Victoria’s Secret: Thanksgiving Day 6pm

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Westfarms Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am

  • Black Friday 7am-10pm

The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday 8am-9pm

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-2am

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Danbury Fair Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-12am

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Westfield Trumball Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Westbrook Outlet Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Black Friday 6am-9pm

Westfield Meriden Mall: Thanksgiving Day 6pm-Midnight

  • Black Friday 6am-10pm

Black Friday deals are here!

(Meredith) – Fall brings many things: leaves changing colors, cooler temps and money-saving deals. So many money-saving deals!

Some businesses are already releasing their deals, so you can see what’s going on sale before you even step inside the store. Check out all the deals below!

Want more? Check out each store's website.

Walmart's Black Friday deals

Target's Black Friday deals

MattressFIRM's Black Friday deals

Best Buy's Black Friday deals

Lowe's Black Friday deals

Sears' Black Friday deals

Macy's Black Friday deals

1 of 31

Check out this year's Black Friday deals!

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

•A.C. Moore

•Abt Electronics

•Academy Sports + Outdoors

•Ace Hardware

•Acme Tools

•Allen Edmonds

•American Girl

•At Home

•AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

•Barnes & Noble

•Big 5 Sporting Goods

•Blain’s Farm & Fleet

•Bob’s Discount Furniture

•Burlington

•Christopher & Banks

•Cost Plus World Market

•Craft Warehouse

•Crate and Barrel

•Dillard’s

•Dressbarn (majority of stores)

•El Dorado Furniture

•Fleet Farm

•Gander Outdoors

•Gardner-White Furniture

•Guitar Center

•H&M

•Half Price Books

•Harbor Freight Tools

•Hobby Lobby

•HomeGoods

•Homesense

•IKEA

•JOANN Stores

•Lamps Plus

•Lowe’s

•Mall of America

•Marshalls

•Mattress Firm

•Menards

•Micro Center

•Music & Arts

•Navy Exchange

•Nebraska Furniture Mart

•Nordstrom

•Nordstrom Rack

•Northern Tool

•Office Depot & OfficeMax

•Outdoor Research

•P.C. Richard & Son

•Patagonia

•Pep Boys

•Petco

•PetSmart

•Pier 1 Imports

•Publix

•Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

•REI

•Sam’s Club

•Sierra Trading Post

•Sportsman’s Warehouse

•Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

•Staples

•Stein Mart

•Sur La Table

•The Container Store

•The Original Mattress Factory

•The Paper Store

•TJ Maxx

•Tractor Supply Co.

•Trader Joe’s

•Trollbeads

•Von Maur

•West Marine

