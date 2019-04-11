HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tolls continue to be a hot topic across Connecticut.
This week, Gov. Ned Lamont released examples of how much commutes around the state would potentially cost under the current tolls proposal.
Tolls would be implemented on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15. Lamont scaled back his proposal, now calling for 50 toll gantries on those highways.
This is in an effort to raise roughly $800 million per year.
Hartford to New Haven (Peak)
- Each way: $1.72
- Day: $3.44
- Week: $17.20
- Month: $68.80
- Year: $894.40
Hartford to New Haven (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: 1.36
- Day: $2.72 round trip each day
- Week: $13.60
- Month: $54.40
- Year: $707.20
New Haven to Milford (Peak)
- Each Way: $0.44
- Day: $0.88
- Week: $4.40
- Month: $17.60
- Year: $228.80
New Haven to Milford (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: $0.35
- Day: $0.70
- Week: $3.50
- Month: $14.00
- Year: $182.00
Old Lyme to New London (Peak)
- Each Way: $0.61
- Day: $1.22
- Week: $6.10
- Month: $24.40
- Year: $317.20
Old Lyme to New London (Off Peak)
- Each Way: $0.49
- Day: $0.98
- Week: $4.90
- Month: $19.60
- Year: $254.80
Waterbury to Danbury (Peak)
- Each Way: $1.28
- Day: $2.56
- Week: $12.80
- Month: $51.20
- Year: $665.60
Waterbury to Danbury (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: $1.02
- Day: $2.04
- Week: $10.20
- Month: $40.80
- Year: $530.40
For a more detailed breakdown of the potential costs, look here.
Tolls would put some of the burden on out-of-state drivers, possibly 40 percent, but there isn't a finished product yet.
There is no complete plan of exactly where all gantries would be, or a breakdown of all the costs for cars and trucks.
The DOT has said if the proposals go through, the state could see tolls as early as 2023.
Now that you’ve seen the numbers, do you feel any different about tolls in CT? Click here to vote in our poll.
So, if you've been voting for the Democrat/Socialists, this is your fault. The only good part is you get to pay this tool.
