NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Competitors will be hitting the ice in Norwich on Tuesday, but not to score goals or skate.
More than 20 professional meat cutters will be at the Rose Garden Ice Rink to take a stab at a $25,000 prize.
Channel 3 will life-stream a portion of the competition.
Tuesday will be the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.
The cutters are from Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
According to the competition's organizers, each participant is given 25 to 30 pounds of beef, including a sirloin, a filet and a ribeye cut.
They'll be judged on quality, yield and speed in a timed cut-off.
The winner will be the cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.
All of the cutting will be done in 38 degree temperatures.
Two challengers will advance to the semi-finals where they'll compete for a shot at the 2019 National Meat Cutting Challenge.
The semi-finals and final is set for March in Orlando, FL.
The winner takes home the monetary prize and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.
The competition was started by the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain.
"Meat cutting is truly a lost art, and the talented men and women participating in this competition are the best at what they do," said Jake Hall, Texas Roadhouse product coach. "The precision and skill that goes into this job is one we don't take for granted at Texas Roadhouse. The National Meat Cutting Challenge is our way of recognizing the significant contributions our meat cutters make each day."
The challenge is also part of the Meat Hero program, which was created in 2001 to recognize the daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.
Doors at the Rose Garden Ice Rink in Norwich opened to the public at 9:30 a.m.
The competition runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
