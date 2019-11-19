BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare has been ranked as the best charity to which to donate this holiday season.
The website Business.org ranked the best charity to make a donation in every state.
In Connecticut, the charity that will do the most with donations is Foodshare, the site said.
Business.org gave Foodshare a transparency score of 100, a program expense score of 94.6 percent and a business.org score of 92.99.
Researchers for the site said they used Charity Navigator data to compare information, transparency policies and public reviews.
They also looked at financial, accountability, transparency scores and administrative-to-program cost ratios.
They then assigned their top ratings to the best charities that do the most with their donations across the nation.
More on the report can be read here.
Foodshare's noted charitable effort this time of year is its "Turkey and 30" campaign. More information on that can be found here.
