(WFSB) - Dangerously cold wind chills are in the forecast this week.
Here is a list of warming centers that plan to open in the state.
Danielson
- Access Community Action Agency, 254 Broad St., Monday-Sunday 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. through April 1. (individuals only)
Meriden
- Overflow shelter, 43 St. Casimir Dr., Monday-Sunday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 a.m. through April 1.
New Haven
- Marrakech Taking Initiative Center, 514 Whalley Ave., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Agency 180 Center, 793 Grand Ave., Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - noon.
New London
- United Methodist Church, 130 Broad St., Monday-Sunday 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. through March. (individuals only)
Torrington
- St. Mary School, 57 Forest Ct., 5 p.m. - 7 a.m. daily through April 15.
