(WFSB) - Cities and towns across Connecticut are going ahead with summer fireworks displays.
The following is a list of the municipalities that have announced shows:
June 26
- East Haven - Town fireworks, 1 Mansfield Grove Rd., 9 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.
- Hebron - Hebron Lions Fireworks, Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
June 30
- Oxford - Quaker Farms Vol. Fire Co.'s annual carnival, Oxford High School, 9:45 p.m. (July 2 as well)
July 3
- Enfield - 820 Enfield St., 9:30 p.m.
- Middlebury - 3D Fireworks at Quassy Amusement Park, 2132 Middlebury Rd., 10:15 p.m.
- New Milford - 25 Main St., 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Norwich - Norwich Harbor Fireworks, 100 Chelsea Harbor Dr., 5 p.m.
- Stafford - SummerFest & Fireworks, Stafford High School, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- West Haven - Pig roast & fireworks, 3 Sharon Ave., 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
July 4
- Haddam - Search for fireworks cruise, 14 Little Meadow Rd., 7:30 p.m. Tickets here.
- Waterbury - Food truck & fireworks extravaganza, Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St., 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Aug. 28
- Clinton - Summerfest and fireworks, 50 E. Main St., 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Simsbury - Darius Rucker and fireworks, Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, 22 Iron House Blvd., 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
