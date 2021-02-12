(WFSB) - There's a lot of engineering and science behind infrastructure, and that includes the roads on which people drive.
Channel 3’s Pothole Patrol looked into how pavement is deformed.
Driving in Connecticut means dodging potholes in the winter and spring.
Alex Bernier, program director at the Connecticut Advanced Pavement Lab at the University of Connecticut explained how they get there in the first place.
"Everything is actually moving all the time, especially tractor trailer trucks, or truck traffic,” Bernier said. “It's always deflecting structures and a structure can be a pavement. So as that deflects, you've got different stresses acting within it, and those can ultimately lead to strain, which is deformation."
Bernier said to think about pavement moving like a yardstick, flexible and elastic.
It's when other elements are added that there's strain. When it’s pushed on, it deforms.
"Once the pavement starts to have strain in it, you get cracking that will form from traffic,” Bernier said. “Interestingly, it can also form from weather. Just hot and cold cycling, and freeze and thaw cycling. And in the northeast, we have all of that."
He said we have one of the harshest climates for pavement.
The combination of strain from traffic and weather causes deformation, or cracking, and then potholes.
"It's never just one thing,” Bernier said. “So, if you have a crack, but a dry road, probably won't get a pothole. If you had frost, but no crack, you also might not get a pothole. It's as these things start to confound where the pavement really starts to take a beating."
Slides put together by UConn showed a tire rolling along asphalt pavement, which is on top of the ground, or what it called subgrade.
One showed a crack in the pavement because of frost, due to the freeze and thaw cycle, and then with more weather, rain or snow, moisture got caught in the pavement.
The last image showed those circumstances causing multiple cracks, and a pothole.
"We'll be stuck with potholes for as long as we're living in our built environment like this,” Bernier said.
Bernier said thankfully, potholes are not a fatal design flaw, which is why they are allowed in pavements. He said it would be way too costly to try and eliminate altogether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.