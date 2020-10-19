(WFSB) - The 2020 election could see historic voter turnout, though voting will look very different from other recent elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Channel 3 spoke with Sue Larsen, the head of the Registrar of Voters Association of Connecticut, to get a feel for what voters can expect.
Voters have two options when voting this year.
They can do it by absentee, or mail-in, ballot and avoid going to a polling station. Or they can vote in person.
Regardless, COVID-19 has complicated things.
Connecticut has allowed any voter to raise COVID-19 as an excuse to get an absentee ballot. Some voters see it as a safer option.
“Really not knowing what to expect and not sure what's going to happen, I'd rather be safe than sorry,” said Laura Dorius of South Windsor.
Larsen said that's one reason the 2020 election is unlike any during her 12 years in office. She also saw a spike in voter registration.
“It's unbelievable the amount of people who are registering to vote, the amount of people that are requesting absentee ballots,” she said.
Larsen said people need to follow some simple rules to make sure their vote counts.
She said the package voters get in the mail includes instructions, an inner envelope, the ballot and an outer envelope.
Larsen said to make sure to use both envelopes, putting only a single ballot inside.
“Put it in the inner envelope, letter B, and make sure you sign and date the envelope,” she explained. “Then take your inner envelope, put it inside the outer envelope.”
There's no deadline to request an absentee ballot, but keep in mind they need to be at Town Hall by 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3.
Voters can put their ballots in the mail, but they should make sure they leave about a week for it to arrive. The safest bet is to just put it in a designated drop box. Those can typically be found Town Hall.
Even if they want to vote in-person, it will look different. Safety protocols will be in place.
More than half of ballots in the August primary were absentee. Larsen expects more people could go to the polls in November.
“They're having all this stuff going on right now, and I’m not comfortable with what I’m seeing in the media,” said Susan Mikkelson of South Windsor
This year, the first thing people will do at the polls is, masked up of course, head over to a polling station with hand sanitizer. Once they are sanitized, they’ll head to a check-in table, where they’ll show their ID or proof of address.
Voters will notice dividers protecting the poll workers. Many towns got them from Wingsite Displays. The Wethersfield company shifted gears after demand for displays disappeared because of the pandemic.
“It's really easy to put together,” said Steven Walsh, president, Wingsite Displays. “It's got the slots here and the person sits in back and there's a divider between them is well.”
“Here is your ballot,” Larsen demonstrated. “We’re providing you with a disposable privacy cover, a placemat to put on your privacy booth and when you’re done at the privacy booth, just throw it away and here is a one-time use pen.”
Then voters will head to a privacy booth, stopping at a 6-foot marker on the floor while they wait for one to become free.
Once they get to their privacy stations, they’ll fill out their ballot like they normally do, making sure to completely fill the bubbles. When they’re done, they’ll head over to the ballot machine and enter the ballot.
Larsen says cities and towns will have the same number of polling places open.
However, she did recommend checking to see if a voter’s usual polling place has moved.
Election officials encouraged voters to wear masks when they go to the polls.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said she is developing guidelines for voters who don’t wear them.
Likely alternatives include getting an absentee ballot at the polling place or voting outside and having a poll worker bring in your ballot. Those guidelines should come out in the coming days.
