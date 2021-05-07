(WFSB) -- There’s a consumer alert for chocolate lovers.
The Hershey Company is recalling some of its Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping.
The company said the bottles were accidently filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.
Those who have a nut allergy or are sensitive to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.
If you bought Hershey’s chocolate shell topping after April 15, and still have some, you’re urged to check your bottle to see if it's included in the recall.
