HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's a big push to get more people vaccinated, as President Joe Biden set a new target of 70 percent of adults by July 4.
In Connecticut, that number could be reached even sooner.
The goal was to reach herd immunity. Nationally, that's going to be a challenge, but it's getting closer in Connecticut.
While there are some who will not get vaccinated, others are considering it, but are hesitant.
The demand for vaccines is dropping off due to that hesitancy, which is for a few different reasons, some of which have to do with misinformation and confusion.
"I finally ended up going for my first shot Sunday, but before that I had made probably appointments once a week and I would call and cancel because I was so nervous,” said Lauren Ingalls.
She had concerns, one being safety and questioning why the COVID vaccine didn’t have full FDA approval.
"The FDA approval is coming, but EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) is just a way to really get it through because we have a public health crisis,” explained Dr. Ulysses Wu, of Hartford HealthCare.
Dr. Wu said the vaccines are safe, and while there’s a small chance you can get COVID, the vaccine will keep you out of the hospital.
Ingalls had COVID and heard she didn't need the vaccine.
"You're not fully protected from re-infection. We also know that immunity is not long-lasting, so getting the shot now will help boost that immune system to the levels they need to be protected,” Wu said.
"We are still seeing people get sick; people die who are unvaccinated,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
He said the vaccine can protect you from getting sick and protect others. He added that more vaccinations mean more people have a chance to return to normal.
Additionally, the state’s goal is getting out the right information.
"We have a trusted messenger program the Department of Public Health has been working on, so it's not just doctors, but community leaders, clergy, trying to reach all sorts of community leaders who have voices of trust and authority,” Geballe said.
As of last week, 142 million Americans got at least one vaccine, which is less than half of the population. Well over half a million have died.
For more information from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
