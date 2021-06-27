CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It's down to the wire at the Travelers Championship.
The top of the leaderboard fluctuated throughout the day Sunday.
Heading into the final round on Sunday, both Bubba Watson, who's no stranger to winning in Cromwell, and Kramer Hickok were tied for first.
Watson and Hickok went two different ways. While Hickok continued to succeed, Watson didn't see as much success as he had on prior days.
Bubba shot three over par Sunday and saw his lead slip away, finishing seven under overall and tied for nineteenth.
Now, Kramer Hickok and Harry English are facing off in a playoff after tying for first place.
Both Hickok and English went put for put with each other during their first six playoff holes, but will need another one to decide the winner.
We did not have a repeat champion in this year's tournament.
The 2020 winner of the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson, finished six under overall and tied for twenty-fifth. He shot one over on Sunday.
This year's event was a welcoming sight for golfers who played in last year's Travelers Championship.
A certain number of spectators were allowed in to view this year's event. Fans were not allowed during last year's Travelers Championship.
