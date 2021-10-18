Thomas Anthony Cretella

HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) – A 27-year-old man is facing charges, accused in a deadly hit and run that killed a local teenager.

On Monday, police arrested Thomas Anthony Cretella, of Higganum.

He’s being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and improper passing.

The crash happened on July 29, just after 10:30 p.m., on Route 81.

Cretella’s vehicle struck a 14-year-old who was riding her bicycle. The car took off and the teen was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Friends of the family identified the victim over the summer as Gianna Vincelett, a student at Haddam Killingworth Middle School.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

