HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) – A 27-year-old man is facing charges, accused in a deadly hit and run that killed a local teenager.
On Monday, police arrested Thomas Anthony Cretella, of Higganum.
He’s being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and improper passing.
The crash happened on July 29, just after 10:30 p.m., on Route 81.
Cretella’s vehicle struck a 14-year-old who was riding her bicycle. The car took off and the teen was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Friends of the family identified the victim over the summer as Gianna Vincelett, a student at Haddam Killingworth Middle School.
A 14-year-old soccer standout from Haddam has died after being hit by a car.
He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
