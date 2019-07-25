MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Two swimming areas in Connecticut are currently closed due to high levels of bacteria.
On Thursday, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, and Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret as being closed.
All other swimming areas are open.
DEEP said water testing at state swimming areas begins after Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend.
If a swimming area gets shut down because of poor water quality, it will be retested 24 hours later.
See the full list from DEEP here.
