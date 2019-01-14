MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Every August you could see and hear thousands of bikers hitting Main Street in Middletown.
City leaders just announced that Motorcycle Mania will not return to Middletown this year because of escalating security costs.
The decision may hurt the bottom lines of a bunch of local businesses.
Everyone admits Motorcycle Mania was always a lot of fun.
Thousands of bikers rumbled through downtown Middletown and spent plenty of money at local businesses.
But those days are over because the mayor says the event became too expensive to secure.
For the last thirteen years Middletown has had a tradition unlike any other.
On one day every summer, thousands of bikers jammed downtown for Motorcycle Mania.
Nearby businesses raked in the cash.
“You get floods of people from all over the state. Thousands of bikers, tons of pedestrians. Huge for all the local businesses right here on Main Street,” said Murph Murphy, La Boca Mexican Restaurant.
Murph Murphy who serves as the operations director at La Boca Mexican Restaurant says Motorcycle Mania is one of the biggest days of the year for the business, so he was stunned when he heard the event will not return this year.
“It’s a bummer it really is. One of the coolest events huge lots of people enjoyed it,” Murphy said.
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew understands the disappointment because he feels it too.
“I’ll miss it, it's a fun event and there's a lot of great things about it, but like everything else in life all good things come to an end and we'll move onto the next thing,” Drew said.
Drew says he had to pull the plug on Motorcycle mania because the event had grown so large that it became too expensive to provide security for, so in a way motorcycle mania became too successful to survive.
“This event was very expensive. Very time and labor intensive to secure properly and it was really unsustainable in that regard,” said Drew.
Drew says in the weeks ahead city leaders and the Chamber of Commerce will figure out a new event to replace Motorcycle Mania.
Channel 3 reached out to the organizers of Motorcycle Mania but did not receive a response.
Proceeds from the event benefited local youth programs and city leaders said any new event will do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.