SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Big changes could be coming to Simsbury schools after officials said an entire elementary school may need to close.
Parents packed a meeting Wednesday night, pleading for their school to be saved.
This is happened because of high enrollment. The schools aren’t big enough to handle the influx of students, so the district needs to reconfigure.
Right now, there are two proposals, and both call for the closing of Tariffville School.
Jasmine Seam is a 5th grader at Tariffville School and she can list all things she loves about it.
“My supportive teachers, my principal that helps other people too,” Seam said.
That tight knit feel that Seam’s come to know and love might be going away if the town decides to close her school.
There’s a steady increase of students expected in Simsbury over the next five years and the state requires schools to have enough space for them.
But, the average age of elementary schools in Simsbury is 74 years old.
“We have aging school facilities that are at capacity and we have an enrollment trend that’s rising rapidly,” said Superintendent Matthew Curtis.
The district hired planners and they came back with two options. Both called for Tariffville School to close, while others are renovated and expanded.
“I wouldn’t phrase it as short-end of the stick. I think we got some great feedback this evening where we need to take pause and come back with some refined options,” Curtis said.
Parents packed the meeting at Henry James School. They have concerns over longer bus routes, overcrowded classrooms, and safety in general.
When asked if there was any way Tariffville school might be saved, Curtis said, “again, this is a process where if we did anything, it would be four or five years down the road of creating a new building or new option, so there will be more discussion about Tariffville and looking a different way.”
Parents voices were heard and there may be other options down the road.
Right now, no other meetings are scheduled, but the goal is to have a plan by the end of the school year.
