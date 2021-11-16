NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s going to be a busy Thanksgiving travel weekend.
AAA is projecting that almost 2.5 million New Englanders will travel next week, nearly hitting the record set in 2019.
Many people hitting the friendly skies will be traveling through Tweed New Haven Airport for the first time since brand new airline Avelo made the airport it's east coast hub earlier this month.
The question tonight, can Tweed handle the unprecedented influx of passengers?
Avelo Airlines just added four new flights to Florida and airport officials say they’re ready for the influx of passengers.
"This is possibly the first time that extended families are going to be gathering for a holiday in almost two years," AAA spokesperson Tracy Noble tells us.
That’s contributing to the near-record breaking numbers AAA is predicting for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The number of New Englanders expected to travel has increased by fifteen percent compared to last year.
Air travel has the biggest jump.
"The biggest shock is that we’re seeing an eighty percent increase in year over year in air travel, so we have to remember where we were this time last year, but people are returning to the skies," Noble noted.
With the start of service by Avelo Airlines, Tweed New Haven Airport will likely see the highest number of passengers its seen in years.
The airline just launched flights to four destinations in Florida.
Executive director Sean Scanlon says they already have packed flights for next week.
"A lot of people are doing sort of a 'staygivings', where they are sort of flying to a destination and meeting their families there, and a lot of the numbers we’re seeing next week reflect that," explained Scanlon.
Scanlon says the airport’s $10 million renovation will help them prepare for the influx.
They have extra staff, more parking, more seating, and a new café.
"It couldn’t come at a better time after two difficult years for our industry. To see people here is really really exciting," Scanlon said.
The airport will be busier than normal, so Scanlon encourages people to get there one to two hours earlier, especially if they’ve never been to Tweed before.
As for the roads, Noble says the high gas prices aren’t stopping 2.3 million New Englanders from driving to their destination.
She suggests people check their batteries, tires, and fluid levels, and be prepared for crowded roadways.
"People are eager to get back to normal. They’re eager to have what they remember as a normal holiday pre-pandemic," Noble added.
AAA says only eight percent of New Englanders feel that traveling poses a risk for COVID.
Last year, that poll number was over forty percent.
