(WFSB) - The rain hasn’t been enough to keep people off the road this holiday weekend.
AAA predicted 1.6 million New Englanders would be on the road this weekend.
Drivers Eyewitness News ran into say the traffic is certainly more apparent this weekend, but they also figured this would be the case given it’s the first holiday weekend with restrictions rolled back.
Pumps in both Rocky Hill and Hartford were quickly getting taken over.
Right now, AAA reports the average gas price in the state is $3.07, but clearly, those prices aren’t enough to deter drivers from not hitting the road and running their tank, the pent up excitement to get out for the weekend really taking over.
“Some of my co-workers, they're excited about this stuff, you know, especially with no mask and the pandemic stuff. They're excited. I’m excited too," Rocky Hill resident Carlos Rodriguez tells us.
In total, AAA predicted 1.75 million New Englanders would travel by road and air.
A reminder to save at the pump is to only get premium gas if your vehicle actually requires it.
AAA says people waste billions at the pump every year, because they unnecessarily buy premium.
