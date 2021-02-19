WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following a crazy year, for some there is now a little sense of normalcy after the governor’s announcement this week about opening up sporting events to more fans.
Governor Ned Lamont announced youth athletic event spectators increased to 25 percent capacity, a 200 person cap.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont makes slight adjustments to youth sports plan
Any other year, the gym where Xavier and Notre Dame West Haven would square off would be filled with fans. But not this year.
However, those involved with high school athletics say you have to walk before you can run, and the fact that more parents will now be allowed to watch their children play is a start.
“Having their parents there is important to them, it is important to their parents,” said Jason Shea, athletic director and basketball coach at Notre Dame High School in West Haven.
With the state’s COVID numbers down and vaccines up, he said Gov. Lamont’s move allowing for increased crowds at youth sporting events is a great first step.
The governor touched on the changes during an appearance on Chaz and AJ In the Mornings on 99.1 WPLR on Friday, saying “We said you could have up to 200 people in the stands for hockey and basketball and I think spring sports look really good, overwhelmingly outside and cheerleading is allowed again."
The increase is important because if schools were allowing any fans at all, most were limiting attendance to just a parent or two of players from the home teams.
Now the hope is visiting families will get to watch too.
“In talking with several of our athletic directors and principals, I suspect over the next couple of days people will phase in changes,” Al Carbone, commissioner of the Southern Connecticut Conference.
Carbone is in his 17th year as the commissioner of the Southern Connecticut Conference, which is a league spanning three counties with 23 teams, stretching from Fairfield to Madison and up to Middletown.
“It’s really great for the student athletes to start playing in front of their parents, and even some schools have had discussions about allowing their own students to come and watch their classmates play,” Carbone said.
While Shea knows the students at Notre Dame would love to cheer on their classmates, he said that might take some time.
“That’s the real challenging one. We know how good our parents have been with masks and social distancing, and not that the kids would intentionally not be good, but they’re just going to be exciting, so bringing them in would require quite a bit of supervision to keep them separated,” Shea said.
The governor also announced that interstate athletic competitions will be allowed as of March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.