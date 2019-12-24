High school marching band surprises special needs student for Christmas

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Southington High School marching band met up on a day off to surprise a student with special needs who peers said loves the marching band.
Southington High School student, Logan Gillis told his mother, Tiffany that he wanted Santa Claus to bring him the marching band for Christmas.
At school, Logan attends marching band practices and adores the crew.
“For the past two weeks he’s been asking for the marching band and I just kept telling him it’s not going to happen,” Southington resident, Tiffany Gillis.
Except, shortly after Gillis took to Facebook about her son’s wish, two of her close friends, who have students in the marching band, came together to organize a performance on the morning of Christmas Eve.
“Once we told a couple of adults, and then they told more kids and then their friends found out and we got all these kids here and it’s pretty awesome,” said Southington student, Cassie Messina.
Trevor Messina told Channel 3 about half the marching band met in a nearby parking lot to warm-up and practice. From there, they marched in formation about a quarter mile to perform at Logan’s house.
“It just warmed my heart to know that we were doing something special for him and he was really, really having fun,” said Messina.
The band performed a few marching band classics, including, “You Can Call Me Al” and the Notre Dame fight song. They finished with, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Logan even played along on drums.
“I’ve known Logan for a long time and he’s the sweetest kid you’ll ever meet,” said Messina.
Logan and his mother said they are grateful everyone came together.
“Teachers, his aides, everyone came out and it’s just really overwhelming,” said Gillis.
