WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A new official took office today in Waterbury.
Waterbury’s “African-American Mayor For a Day,” Crosby High School’s Principal Jade Gope was sworn in on Wednesday.
“This is not just about diversity, but being able to serve, to serve ever day, to work with amazing kids in the world and amazing administrators,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Waterbury hosts several “Mayor For a Day” recognition ceremonies that embrace the diversity of the city, including Irish, Mexican, Albanian, Italian, and Puerto Rican just to name a few.
