NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school senior was killed in a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night.
New Haven Public Schools said the girl was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School and a cheerleader at Hillhouse High School.
According to New Haven police, it happened on Sherman Avenue between Harding Place and Ford Street, just before 8:15 p.m.
Responding officers said they found a crashed Acura TSX off of the road.
The driver and a passenger were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
The driver was only identified as a 17-year-old girl from New Haven. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The passenger, an 18-year-old New Haven woman who was also a senior at Hillhouse High School, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the driver was traveling on Sherman Avenue when she struck a tree off of the road.
The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information is asked to contact New Haven police.
"We are providing counseling support to our students and staff in the wake of this tragedy," said Justin Harmon, a spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools. "Please understand that the school communities are mourning their loss. We will have no further comment."
