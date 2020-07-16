HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While the state continues to move ahead with plans to reopen in the fall, sports may be one element that’s not returning.
New York just announced it will delay the state of the high school sports season.
Especially since Connecticut has moved along as one with the tri-state area, what happened on Thursday in New York could be an indicator of what Connecticut could see in the fall.
It’s already a huge challenge to safely reopen schools in CT come fall.
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joined Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday and he says sports present another unique challenge.
“The risk of spread. You can’t social distance, you can’t wear a mask. In those settings, you want to create a protective bubble around the athletes, so if you look at what the pro teams are doing, they’re testing constantly,” Gottlieb said.
Constant tests and isolating local athletes in a bubble might not be realistic.
This week, more collegiate conferences delayed their fall sports seasons.
Lamont says he is going to work with the CIAC when making that decision.
“My instinct is that at least you’re not traveling to high infection states. High school sports is limited to a state when you have a low infection rate, but I’ll follow their lead,” Lamont said.
The official call hasn’t been made at the state level, but Gottlieb offered his opinion.
“Quite frankly, I would prioritize getting students back into the classroom before I reintroduce extra-curricular activities.
Lamont comments on collegiate sports saying he’d want any team coming back from certain areas to quarantine for 14 days. That would have an impact on the UConn football season.
