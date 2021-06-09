STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Stratford High School student is in critical condition after police said he stabbed himself while in a classroom.
It happened at Bunnell High School on Wednesday morning.
The high school junior reportedly stabbed himself in front of a teacher and fellow classmates.
Officials said the teacher and students ran for help, and another teacher, who is an EMT, was able to help the student until emergency responders arrived.
At last check, the student was in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital.
Students at the school were dismissed early for the day, and a half day is scheduled for Thursday.
Counselors will be on hand for students and staff members.
