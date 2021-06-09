STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Stratford High School student is in stable condition after police said he stabbed himself while in a classroom.
It happened at Bunnell High School on Wednesday morning.
The high school junior reportedly stabbed himself with a knife in front of a teacher and fellow classmates.
Officials said the teacher and students ran for help, and another teacher, who is an EMT, was able to help the student until emergency responders arrived.
The student was taken to the hospital and was initially in critical condition, but police said he's now in stable condition.
“Once the incident occurred, lock down protocols were put into place, all the students were evacuated from the classroom and I’m going to say within a matter of minutes, they had medical personnel from within the school on site," said Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti.
Students and staff were dismissed early, and a half day is scheduled for Thursday.
Police said this was an isolated incident and no other students were harmed.
Adding to what was happening on Wednesday, the school's internet and phone access went down, making communication difficult.
“Our administration was not able to send out the normal signal, so they were very adept, going quickly down the hall to make sure everyone got the lockdown call," said Superintendent of Schools Janet Robinson.
As for why the student stabbed himself, police haven’t said.
“It hits all of us educators hard, it’s difficult, it’s very difficult, anytime something happens to a student it’s heartbreaking,” Robinson said.
The school’s crisis team will be available for students and staff for the rest of the week, not just during the school day, but community partners will have counselors here until 8 p.m. each night as well.
