MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- High school students in Milford are playing wiffle ball in an effort to raise money for charity.
Fifteen teams, three players on each, and one day-long competition.
Aidan King, a rising senior at Jonathan Law High School, is the organizer behind the annual wiffle ball tournament.
“I started seeing videos on YouTube and I bought some wiffle balls, bought some strike zones, started playing, had a great time, and I was like I want to share this,” King explained.
He got more people to play, and turned it into an annual charity fundraiser.
“I think we definitely need more good in the world. We have each team representing their own charity. I research all of them, make sure they’re ethical,” he said.
For the last three summers, King has transformed his Milford backyard into three wiffle ball fields.
The number of people participating in the tournament keeps growing each year.
“It’s raising money for a good cause. It helps people out and we’re having fun doing it, so it’s all around a great time,” said Jackson Warters, a Jonathan Law student.
“I’m participating because I like to play wiffle ball and it’s for a good cause,” said Thomas Bretthauer, of Milford.
“It’s outside and it can be socially distanced too, and it can just raise awareness for charities and everything and bring people together after the pandemic; I feel like it’s perfect,” said Griffin Foley, of Milford.
Each team selects a charity and has to pay $20 to compete.
All of the proceeds go to the charity the winning team selects.
The American Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are among the causes being represented.
“It’s personal to whoever wins the tournament because they get to have all this money, they can donate to a great cause that’s personal to them, which is a really, really great thing,” Warters said.
Students say each game played goes a long way.
“We’re so fortunate, so many of us, so we need to understand that and come to the realization and do as much as we can to help everyone else,” King said.
