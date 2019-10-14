BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - Two high school students were killed in a crash that closed part of a road in the eastern Connecticut town of Brooklyn.
State police identified the victims as 17-year-olds Shawnna Wojnowski of Plainfield and Brenna Ann Larson of North Grosvenordale.
A third teen, 17-year-old Ashley Adamo of Pomfret, suffered serious injuries.
The crash has shut down part of North Society Road in Brooklyn on Monday morning.
Troopers did not say which teen was behind the wheel.
The crash happened shortly after midnight on Monday.
Troopers said North Society Road was closed at Creasey Road.
According to state police, one vehicle was involved in the crash.
They said the driver negotiated a right curve when she lost control just north of Creasey Road. The vehicle struck a guardrail and continued down a ditch.
Adamo as transported to Hasbro Hospital for treatment.
Wojnowski and Larson were pronounced dead at the scene.
School officials confirmed that Wojnowski and Larson were students at The Harvard H. Ellis Technical High School in Killingly.
Classmates stopped by the crash scene later in the morning on Monday. Some left a memorial.
“[We're in] shock, we don’t believe it yet," said a friend of one of the victims who didn't wish to be identified. "We said that we weren’t going to believe it until we don’t seem them in school tomorrow.”
The principal released a statement to the community.
"It is with great sadness that we report that two of our students have tragically passed away," said principal Brian Mignault Sr. "Brenna Ann Larson and Shawnna Wojnowski passed away early this morning in a car accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. Counseling will be available at Ellis Tech starting Tuesday and will continue as long as necessary."
The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.
