NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- High school students of color are set to attend the 21st Annual Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fair at Malcolm Bernard in New York City.
Channel 3 spoke with some of the students who called the opportunity the chance of a lifetime to pursue their dreams.
New Haven’s Hopkins School Junior Kaila Spearman and Meriden’s Francis T. Maloney Senior Kyle Beamon said they’re both passionate about music.
“I definitely want to produce, sing and write,” said Spearman, who is involved in numerous extra-curricular activities.
“I’m in an a Capella group at school, I do field hockey, basketball, and track and I’m also in choir at school and I sing at church."
Both Spearman and Beamon are among the 90 students from Connecticut who will be attending the fair next Saturday.
“Just like broaden my horizons, open my eyes to like different schools that I haven’t really heard anything about yet or seen yet,” said Spearman.
Their trip, sponsored by Mettle Entertainment Group and Fixing Fathers have been hosting students for four years, and will organize buses to the fair.
More than 50 HBCUs will be at the fair. Some students will be able to get admitted into their dream schools on the spot.
“I like storytelling,” said Beamon. “So, Morehouse, Howard, they’re both on the top of my list.”
HBCUs offer students a unique opportunity to develop their skills and talents.
“I think that getting an education from a place that understands your background and the struggles that you might go through as a person of color, it’s important,” said Beamon.
Spearman’s father and grandparents went to historically black colleges. Her mother, Elicia Pegues Spearman said the experience is in the fabric of their family.
“There’s definitely questions and things they get asked in schools, now in high school and she can just be at home where everyone understands the language, talks the same, understands our ancestry, understands our African-American traditions,” said Ms. Spearman.
Parents can also attend the fair with their students.
“I just hope he makes a great decision based on all his upbringing and all of his experience and what he wants to do in life,” said Beamon’s father, Jonathon Beamon.
Although, they said they know the admissions process can be a bit nerve-wracking for parents, they said it’s exciting to think about what lies ahead for their children.
“I think HBCUs are a wonderful opportunity to learn that, to develop that network and to have that pride as you go into the world,” said Ms. Beamon.
And for students like Kaila and Kyle, the possibilities are endless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.