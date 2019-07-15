NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - High school students are finding out if they have what it takes to be a member of law enforcement.
Monday marked the fourth annual Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy at the Yale Law School in New Haven.
High schoolers did things both inside and outside of the classroom.
Thirty of them left on a 2-mile run around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
"Every morning, they'll be waking up and do PT with myself," said Officer Nicholas Cotto, Yale University Police Department.
The overnight camp is a week long and is put on by the New Haven field office of the FBI and the Yale University Police Department. Both started the camp back in 2015.
"By the time this week is over, they will be the best of friends," said Capt. Von Carcisse, Yale University Police Department.
Officials said the students will learn everything from classroom training to practical exercises in investigative forensics and counterintelligence.
"They get to delve into the law enforcement process on every level, be it, the federal, state, municipal level," Cotto said.
"I've looked forward to it for months," said Grace Higgins, a camper. "It's everything I expected and hoped it to be."
For some, the camp will help them figure out what they want to do in the future. Others said they have a clear picture already.
"I want to be a special agent and work against crimes against children," said Marcus Payne, a camper.
The week wraps up on Saturday.
The program has been so successful that it's being replicated in other states.
"The team from Albany, NY is here to shadow us, to see how they'll start their program," said Charles Grady, community outreach specialist & media coordinator, FBI.
More information about the program can be found on the FBI's website here.
