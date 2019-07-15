NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - High school students are finding out if they have what it takes to be a member of law enforcement.
Monday marked the fourth annual Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy at the Yale Law School in New Haven.
High schoolers did things both inside and outside of the classroom.
They left on a 2-mile run around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
The overnight camp is a week long and is put on by the New Haven field office of the FBI and the Yale University Police Department.
Officials said the students will learn everything from classroom training to practical exercises in investigative forensics and counterintelligence.
The week wraps up on Saturday.
More information can be found on the FBI's website here.
