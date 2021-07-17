AVON, CT (WFSB) - Saturday marked the third day of a multi agency search for two missing teens.
This all began Thursday night when two Plainville males were reported missing by their families.
They were last seen swimming in the Farmington River.
Around 6 p.m. Friday, crews suspended their search because of the weather and they said it continued today at 8 a.m. closer to Farmington.
Officials confirm that the search for the missing teens in the Farmington River is suspended again.
The operation will be suspended around noon for all agencies.
Crews will resume searching Sunday at 8 a.m.
Yesterday, Eyewitness News saw dozens of first responders helping out with the search, including DEEP and local and State Police, but so far, only personal belongings have been found.
In the ground, in the water, and by air, dozens of law enforcement officials closed down roads and trails to search for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer of Plainville.
"The conditions are very dangerous. If you’re out at the river right now, it may look calm, but the current is ripping through there," Capt. Keith Williams of the CT Department of Conservation Police said.
The water level is a challenge for those searching and dangerous for those swimming.
Crews even asked the Army Corp of Engineers to try and get the water levels dropped since the recent rain has caused them to rise dramatically.
The two missing teens were last seen Thursday swimming in the river and according to police, a local neighbor warned them not to go in the water.
Officials say the river conditions are also dangerous for first responders.
They did say they hope the teens are alive, but the mission is now a search and recovery, and not so much a rescue.
