EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Wind caused some significant issues across the state on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of homeowners recently lost power during and in the wake of a nor'easter while drivers dealt with dangerous debris in the roads.

Emergency crews urged drivers to keep two hands on the wheel because the gusts have the potential to push cars from side to side.

Channel 3 meteorologist Scot Haney reported a gust of 62 mph in New London and gusts in the 40 mph range in Waterbury.

An Eyewitness News crew was in the Cosey Beach Avenue in East Haven on Wednesday morning, right alongside the Long Island Sound. It saw first hand how impactful the wind was.

Utility crews have already been dealing with downed limbs, and as a result Channel 3 has been monitoring scattered power outages throughout the state. United illuminating reported 370 customers lost their electricity because of the storm.

Eversource’s outage list showed nearly 13,700 of its customers were in the dark.

