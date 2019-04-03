NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Strong wind gusts swept through parts of the state on Wednesday.
Some gusts reached up to 45 miles per hour.
The wind triggered problems from brush fires to a partial building collapse.
A brush fire fanned 2 acres thanks to strong winds in South Windsor.
“They were saying they could see the smoke from Evergreen, from the shopping center over there,” said Debbie Marconi of South Windsor.
That smoke was just steps away from Debbie Marconi’s home on Clark Street in South Windsor.
Firefighter were up against a massive brush fire deep into the woods.
“It’s labor intensive. It takes a lot of people and a lot of effort,” said Fire Chief Kevin Cooney.
Today’s strong winds fanned the flames at least 2 acres.
“So, if you look down the street behind me, you’ll see some houses back there. The fire line actually started going towards the large pine trees which are very close to the houses. So not only do we have apparatus behind us, but we have apparatus up the street, so we’ve attacked the fire from at least two different angles,” Cooney said.
In New Haven, those winds caused a partial collapse of a building.
The second floor of a building collapsed onto a construction fence.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
With strong winds expected tomorrow, families like Marconi are hoping for the best.
“Talking to my neighbors, we were saying how it is really scary when they’re out there playing with fire, there’s been fireworks back there. And especially on a day like this where it’s so windy and so dry, it gets started very quickly and it’s scary,” Marconi said.
South Windsor fire marshal is investigating what caused that brush fire.
Meanwhile, the fire chief is urging people not to light any fires outside.
In these conditions it doesn’t take long for the flames to take off.
