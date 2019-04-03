NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in New Haven Wednesday evening.
Fire and police personnel are responding to a partial collapse of the 2nd floor of a building at the corner of State Street and Audubon Street.
According to Rick Fontana, New Haven Director of Emergency Operations, high winds caused the collapse.
The second floor of the building has fallen down and into the construction fence, according to police.
No one was inside the building at the time of the collapse.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
