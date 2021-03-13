(WFSB) - We're not quite finished with Winter just yet.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 said that we'll see high winds and maybe even some flurries to end the weekend.
Meteorologist Conner Lewis said that a wind advisory will go into effect at noon Sunday and expire at midnight.
"This event will be one notch lower than last night with winds gusting up to 50 m.p.h.," said Lewis.
The high winds could leave some areas without power.
Snow squalls or flurries will be possible in the afternoon and evening.
We're trending colder for Monday, with subzero wind chills during the morning hours.
Read the full technical discussion here.
