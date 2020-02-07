HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More rain, a brief warm up, blustery conditions and a sharp cool down are all in the forecast for Friday.
A high wind warning was issued for southern Middlesex and New London counties while a wind advisory was issued for the rest of the state.
Channel 3 put up an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The wind could gust as high as 60 mph, especially in the warning area," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Elsewhere, 40 to 50 mph."
The wind could lead to scattered power outages from downed tree limbs and power lines.
Temperatures are expected to rise close to 50 degrees or higher by the afternoon.
At that time, the wind will turn around and bring in colder air.
"We can expect periods of rain that will taper off to showers during the afternoon," Dixon said. "The rain could switch to snow, as it ends, in the northwest hills. Before the sun sets, there could be some partial clearing."
Track the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures drop overnight to between 15 and 25 degrees.
Due to the wind, expect wind chills to plunge into the single digits and low teens.
"Saturday will be partly-to-mostly sunny, but breezy and cold," Dixon said. "Highs will range from the 20s in the northwest hills to 30 to 35 near the coast."
By the evening, lows will be in the teens.
A period of light snow or some flurries may be possible on Sunday with temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
