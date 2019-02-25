HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A high wind warning is in effect for Monday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the wind developed behind a cold front, which cleared on Sunday's fog and rain.
"Wind gusts could easily be in the 45 to 55 mph range, if not higher on hilltops and along the unprotected areas of the shore," Haney said. "Wind damage is possible, including power outages."
As of 7:50 a.m., Eversource reported 634 customers without power. Information on potential United Illuminating outages was not immediately available.
To make matters worse, snow showers trekked through northern Connecticut and delayed schools. See the list here.
Track the snow here.
The high winds continue throughout the day.
Skies should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Wind chills, however, will be in the teens and 20s.
"The wind will remain strong this evening, then it will ease up a little overnight," Haney said. "As the wind starts to ease to our west, lake-effect snow showers will be possible over New York State and a few of those may meander into the western hills of our state."
Overnight temps should fall into the teens with the wind chill near zero.
Tuesday appears to be mostly sunny, breezy and cold.
Temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the low-30s with a wind chill in the single digits.
The wind should become light by Tuesday night, but if the sky is clear, temps will drop to between 5 and 15 degrees.
An Alberta clipper system looks to deliver some light snow by Wednesday afternoon.
"Light snow will develop in the afternoon," Haney predicted. "Periods of light snow and/or a mix will occur Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and into Thursday morning."
However, it's too early to determine exactly what the storm will do.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.