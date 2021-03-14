(WFSB) - We're not quite finished with Winter just yet.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 said that we'll see high winds and even subzero wind chills over the next couple of days.
Meteorologist Conner Lewis said that a wind advisory will go into effect for the entire state at noon Sunday and expire at midnight.
A cold front will pass through this evening, causing temperatures to plummet.
Some towns even saw some scattered flurries and rain showers Sunday afternoon due to the passing cold front.
Lows will be in the teens during the overnight hours.
"Combined with northwest winds still gusting up to 30 and 40 MPH, temperatures will feel like they are subzero in many locations," says Lewis.
Monday will be a cold day overall, with highs only reaching the low to mid thirties.
We'll see 20 to 30 mph wind gusts during the day, which will make it feel even colder out.
However, we will see mostly clear skies and a lot of sunshine.
The winds will weaken in the evening and be calm by Tuesday.
"The fire danger remains elevated tomorrow, despite the cold," said Lewis.
Temperatures will be closer to average on Tuesday.
Periods of mixed precipitation are possible along the coast Wednesday morning.
Read the full technical discussion here.
