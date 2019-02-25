HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A high wind warning is in effect for Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the wind developed behind a cold front, which cleared out Sunday's fog and rain.
"Wind will be the biggest issue [Monday] as gusts could exceed 50 mph," Dixon said.
Wind damage is possible, including power outages.
As of 2:30 p.m., Eversource reported 20,615 customers without power, with the most being in Old Lyme and Vernon.
United Illuminating reported 3,042 statewide.
To make matters worse, snow showers trekked through northern Connecticut.
Several school districts had delays Monday morning due to snow squalls happening across the state.
Late Monday morning, it was announced that Ashford School would have an early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. due to a power outage.
Woodstock Academy is also dismissing early due to no power.
The high winds continue throughout the day.
Skies should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Wind chills, however, will be in the teens and 20s.
The wind will remain strong Monday evening, but should ease up overnight.
Overnight temps should fall into the teens with the wind chill near zero.
"[Tuesday] will be a dry, bright day, while still quite breezy," Dixon said. "It won’t be as windy as [Monday]. Temperatures will be over 10 degrees below average and with the wind, it will feel more the teens if not single digits."
The wind should become light by Tuesday night, but if the sky is clear, temps will drop to between 5 and 15 degrees.
An Alberta clipper system looks to deliver some light snow by Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storm.
"Our models are not consistent on timing," Dixon said. "As of now, chances look to go up later in the day with snow ending by/around daybreak Thursday. As far as accumulation is concerned, at least several inches will be possible."
The rest of Thursday and even Friday looks uneventful.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
